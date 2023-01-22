Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $39.79 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00208277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

