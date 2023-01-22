Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and $2.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.12887772 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $371,332.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

