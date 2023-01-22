Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44.72 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $44.97 or 0.00196832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $866.35 million and $44.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,845.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00575253 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043848 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.