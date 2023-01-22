BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.15 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $21,063.59 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00040853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00224230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.11125234 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,238.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

