BitShares (BTS) Tops One Day Volume of $777,360.81

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, BitShares has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $777,360.81 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004950 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,796,635 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

