BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.17 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of -160.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 232.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 108,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

