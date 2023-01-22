BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKN stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

