BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MVF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 104,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,039. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

