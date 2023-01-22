Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 5.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.01 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.