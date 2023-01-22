Blockearth (BLET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Blockearth has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $1.52 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00418474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29368936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00652823 BTC.

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.1518295 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

