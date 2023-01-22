Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,087,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BWC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

