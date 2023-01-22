BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 401,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.7% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 38.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx Trading Up 3.5 %

BXC traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 69,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,019. The firm has a market cap of $731.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. As a group, analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

