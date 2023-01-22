Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 677,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 421,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

