BMO Capital Markets Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.56.

TXG stock opened at C$18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.55.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

