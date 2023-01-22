Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.37 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

