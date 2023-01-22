Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 921.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $43.80 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.