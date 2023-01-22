Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 921.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $43.80 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

