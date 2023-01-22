Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.7 %

BBD.B stock opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

