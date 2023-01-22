Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.7 %

BBD.B stock opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.