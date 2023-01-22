Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $244.65 million and $10.22 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00006180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00417492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.11 or 0.29304831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00645158 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,929,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,929,269.3295015 with 164,096,409.20899168 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.42130917 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $12,128,652.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

