Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $80,426.85 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,060.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,925.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

