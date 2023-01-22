Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 296,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCLI shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

