Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 296,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
