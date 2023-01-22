Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 26.4% in December

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Braskem Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.32. 970,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

