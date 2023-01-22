Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price at $45.88

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

