Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $20.92

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

