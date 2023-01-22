Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $29.67

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

CHX stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,553. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

