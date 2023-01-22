Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $42.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 206.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

