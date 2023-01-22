Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target at $8.68

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.74 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.