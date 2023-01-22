Brokerages Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target at $8.68

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,700 shares of company stock worth $128,442. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBTG opened at $6.74 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

