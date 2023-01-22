Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $228.50

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BLD opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $243.30.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

