Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) PT at $104.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($130.43) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

UCB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $83.20 on Friday. UCB has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

