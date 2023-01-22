Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RA opened at $17.29 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

