Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $141.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

