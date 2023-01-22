Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $204.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.