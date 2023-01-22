Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,385 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $178.26. 1,769,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,499. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

