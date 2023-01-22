Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $341.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

