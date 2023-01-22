Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,326.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,445.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,310.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

