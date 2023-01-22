California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
Shares of CFNB remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. California First Leasing has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $18.25.
About California First Leasing
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California First Leasing (CFNB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.