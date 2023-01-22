California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Short Interest Update

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

Shares of CFNB remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. California First Leasing has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

