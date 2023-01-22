Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cango Stock Performance

CANG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cango has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.75 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cango will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Cango Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

