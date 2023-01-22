Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNGL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,845. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNGL. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

