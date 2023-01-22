Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 128,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

