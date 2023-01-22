Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.22 billion and $555.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.82 or 0.07175975 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00079118 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057910 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010857 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025328 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,376,761,379 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,292,078 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
