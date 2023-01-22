Casey Hoyt Sells 10,064 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) Director Casey Hoyt sold 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$104,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,151,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,402,143.41.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

VMD traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.95. 91,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

