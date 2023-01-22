Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 2,940.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPAR remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. 22,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,407. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

