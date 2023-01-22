Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPARW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,920. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

