Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 279.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,270,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $249.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $260.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

