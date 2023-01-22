Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

CVAT stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 130,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,831. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.