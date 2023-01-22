CDbio 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,717.10 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $31,717.10 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00016985 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00417492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.11 or 0.29304831 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00645158 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
