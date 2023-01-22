CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $220.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

