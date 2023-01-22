CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $87.34 million and $9.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00226219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10948491 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,207,781.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.