CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.47 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $89.26 million and $12.47 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10948491 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,207,781.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.