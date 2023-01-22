Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.22 million and approximately $660,206.55 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,361,239 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

