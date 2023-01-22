Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$70.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.00.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

